Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.55. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.47). As a group, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

