KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KGFHY. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. KINGFISHER PLC/SH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.