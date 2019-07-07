Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Global Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SELF) Head-To-Head Review

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Keppel REIT does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 9.07% 2.00% 1.27% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and Keppel REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $8.11 million 3.69 $620,000.00 N/A N/A Keppel REIT $92.98 million 33.26 N/A N/A N/A

Global Self Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Keppel REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Keppel REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. It currently owns and operates, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, eleven self storage properties located in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore as well as key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.