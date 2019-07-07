JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Top Pick Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their top pick rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STAN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) price objective (up from GBX 950 ($12.41)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.02) price objective (up from GBX 610 ($7.97)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Standard Chartered to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 711 ($9.29).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 734.80 ($9.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 695.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.72. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 722.80 ($9.44).

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 691 ($9.03), for a total transaction of £269,593.65 ($352,271.85).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

