JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €46.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNP. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.59 ($61.15).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €43.41 ($50.47) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.13.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

