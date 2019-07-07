John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of John Menzies stock opened at GBX 413 ($5.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74. John Menzies has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 668 ($8.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 463.17.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

