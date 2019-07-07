John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 800 to GBX 700. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. John Menzies traded as low as GBX 353.50 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.40), with a volume of 933702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($5.98).

MNZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $348.01 million and a P/E ratio of -60.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

