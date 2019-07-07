Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.60 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €5.05 ($5.87) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €4.99 ($5.80).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.