Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Iradimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82. Iradimed has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.89 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Iradimed had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. Analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $65,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at $95,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,710. 56.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Iradimed by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Iradimed by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

