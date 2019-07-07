Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Interpublic’s digital capabilities, diversified business model and geographic reach offer a competitive advantage. The company continues to benefit from higher organic revenue growth and acquisitions. It continues to look for strategic investments and buyouts to expand in high-growth regions and key world markets. Interpublic is also consistent in rewarding its shareholders. On the flip side, Interpublic's global presence makes it vulnerable to foreign currency fluctuations. The company's cash position is affected by seasonality in business due to clients’ fluctuating annual media spending budgets and changing media spending patterns. Client concentration is a major headwind. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Year to date, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, Director David M. Thomas acquired 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,691.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 11,089,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,595,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,044,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,058 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,512,000 after buying an additional 2,327,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.