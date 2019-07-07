International L.P. Elliott Acquires 2,671 Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Stock

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,671 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,870.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,860 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,971.80.

On Thursday, June 27th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 1,771 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $15,761.90.

On Tuesday, June 25th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 2,834 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,477.66.

On Friday, June 21st, International L.P. Elliott acquired 5,818 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,943.80.

On Wednesday, June 19th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 5,772 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,659.40.

On Thursday, June 13th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 3,182 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,124.22.

On Monday, June 17th, International L.P. Elliott acquired 8,321 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,232.20.

RRTS opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $507.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.00 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,235,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,843,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 5,242,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,932,372 shares during the last quarter.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.