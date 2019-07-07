Insider Buying: Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) Insider Purchases £47,000 in Stock

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) insider Christopher Humphrey bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,413.82).

Eckoh stock opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 million and a PE ratio of 118.75. Eckoh PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.64).

Get Eckoh alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 0.61 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Eckoh’s dividend payout ratio is 2.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Eckoh to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Eckoh from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Eckoh Company Profile

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.