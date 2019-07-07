Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.44.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,110 shares in the company, valued at $281,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $70,152. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $58,637,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter worth $2,669,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 729,189 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,038,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 603,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 211,759 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

