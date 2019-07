IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. IMI PLC/S has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48.

