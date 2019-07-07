IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on IG Group from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 694.71 ($9.08).

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 594.40 ($7.77) on Thursday. IG Group has a 1-year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 956.50 ($12.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 556.93. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

