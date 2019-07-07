Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPP. TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $197.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Vouvalides sold 43,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark T. Lammas sold 56,835 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,956,260.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,365.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,591 shares of company stock worth $4,427,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 34,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

