HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will report sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $16.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $17.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $22.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.15.

HFC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 1,172,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $124,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,079.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

