Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEP. ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $26.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.31.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.