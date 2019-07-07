Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $719.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $718.20 million and the highest is $722.30 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $708.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $714.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $562,371,000 after purchasing an additional 215,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,916,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,549,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,962,000 after purchasing an additional 282,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $182,547,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,961,000 after acquiring an additional 220,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,300. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

