HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $28.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.70.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.17). HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

