Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €91.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HEN3. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €95.37 ($110.89).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €91.20 ($106.05) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €84.89. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

