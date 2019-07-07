Head to Head Contrast: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Ready Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 30.74% 10.53% 0.77% Ready Capital 31.79% 8.73% 1.78%

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Ready Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.11 billion 5.79 $385.83 million $2.11 10.87 Ready Capital $317.42 million 2.10 $59.26 million $1.76 8.51

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ready Capital. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starwood Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ready Capital has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Starwood Property Trust and Ready Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ready Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67

Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.12%. Ready Capital has a consensus price target of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 14.15%. Given Ready Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ready Capital is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ready Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ready Capital pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ready Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Ready Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment acquires and manages equity interests in commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

