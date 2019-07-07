Head-To-Head Contrast: Innovision Labs (OTCMKTS:INVS) vs. Medical Transcription Billing (OTCMKTS:MTBC)

Innovision Labs (OTCMKTS:INVS) and Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Innovision Labs and Medical Transcription Billing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovision Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Medical Transcription Billing 0 0 2 0 3.00

Medical Transcription Billing has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Medical Transcription Billing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Transcription Billing is more favorable than Innovision Labs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovision Labs and Medical Transcription Billing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovision Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medical Transcription Billing $50.55 million 1.16 -$2.14 million ($0.59) -8.29

Innovision Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medical Transcription Billing.

Profitability

This table compares Innovision Labs and Medical Transcription Billing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovision Labs N/A N/A N/A Medical Transcription Billing -6.22% -10.79% -8.52%

Volatility & Risk

Innovision Labs has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Transcription Billing has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Medical Transcription Billing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medical Transcription Billing beats Innovision Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovision Labs Company Profile

InnoVision Labs, Inc., a visual neuroscience software technology company, develops and commercializes consumer-oriented software applications. The company offers GlassesOff, a software visual cortex exercise solution to enhance users' reading abilities and maintain the ability to read through enhancement of their image processing capabilities for near vision sharpness; and Game Vision, a personalized software visual cortex exercise solution for training users' vision parameters critical for sports performance through enhancement of their image processing capabilities. It delivers its products through cloud-based client-server architecture to mobile devices. The company was formerly known as GlassesOff Inc. and changed its name to InnoVision Labs, Inc. in December 2015. InnoVision Labs, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. PracticePro includes practice management software and related tools, which facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health records (EHR), which allow its customers to qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which include medical billing, analytics and related services, and mobile Health (mHealth) solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The Company offers a clearinghouse service, which allows clients to track claim status.

