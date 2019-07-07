Head to Head Contrast: Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) & Kiwibox.com (NASDAQ:KIWB)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Kiwibox.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 42.05% 22.41% 14.62% Kiwibox.com N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Kiwibox.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $1.92 billion 9.50 $821.30 million $5.21 22.95 Kiwibox.com $10,000.00 N/A -$4.88 million N/A N/A

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kiwibox.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies and Kiwibox.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 0 15 6 0 2.29 Kiwibox.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $121.39, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than Kiwibox.com.

Risk & Volatility

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiwibox.com has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Kiwibox.com on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; Check Point SandBlast Mobile for mobile security in iOS and Android devices; and Check Point Security Management, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Kiwibox.com Company Profile

Kiwibox.Com, Inc. owns and operates Kiwibox.com, a social networking Website. The company was formerly known as Magnitude Information Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Kiwibox.Com, Inc. in December 2009. Kiwibox.Com, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

