Head to Head Analysis: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) vs. Elastic (NASDAQ:ESTC)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dropbox and Elastic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $1.39 billion 8.48 -$484.90 million ($1.31) -19.21 Elastic $271.65 million 21.77 -$102.30 million ($1.80) -43.61

Elastic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dropbox. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dropbox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Dropbox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Dropbox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Elastic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dropbox and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 0 2 6 0 2.75 Elastic 0 7 6 0 2.46

Dropbox currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.17%. Elastic has a consensus target price of $93.92, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Dropbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Elastic.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox -1.85% -3.50% -1.32% Elastic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Elastic beats Dropbox on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

