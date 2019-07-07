Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HALO. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,020,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

