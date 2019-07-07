Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hallador Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.64.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $89.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 76,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.