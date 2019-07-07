Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to announce sales of $238.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.13 million and the highest is $241.20 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $229.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $999.63 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.62 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,206 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $285,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 57,587 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,442,547.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock worth $10,740,723. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 708.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,655,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,838,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.62. 385,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82. Haemonetics has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

