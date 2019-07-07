Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $11.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE GPI traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 85,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,447. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $84.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.67%.

In other news, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $392,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Jones sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $194,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $84,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 376.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.