Greene King’s (GNK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greene King (LON:GNK) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GNK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Greene King in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Greene King from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Greene King in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Greene King in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Greene King in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 664.09 ($8.68).

Shares of GNK stock opened at GBX 620.20 ($8.10) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. Greene King has a one year low of GBX 466.90 ($6.10) and a one year high of GBX 705.60 ($9.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 624.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Greene King’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Greene King’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

