Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) PT Lowered to $30.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.38.

NYSE:GBX opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $917.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.24 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $71,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,870.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 7,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $273,251.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,503,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 534,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

