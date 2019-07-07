Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alumina in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised Alumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut Alumina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AWCMY stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64. Alumina has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

