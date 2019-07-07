Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

LAND stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $215.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 103.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 160.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 576.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

