Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 31.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 25,399 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $1,024,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

