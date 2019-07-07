Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $93.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 2,857,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,948,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,948,269 shares during the quarter. Genocea Biosciences makes up 1.1% of NEA Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NEA Management Company LLC owned 31.10% of Genocea Biosciences worth $20,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

