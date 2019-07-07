Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.05. Genesee & Wyoming reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genesee & Wyoming.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

GWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 115,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesee & Wyoming (GWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.