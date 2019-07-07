Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GEMD. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gem Diamonds has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 114.17 ($1.49).

Shares of GEMD stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 75.31 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 124 ($1.62).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

