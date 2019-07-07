Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Receives GBX 110 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 108 ($1.41).

GEMD has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

LON GEMD remained flat at $GBX 76 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,864. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.83. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 75.31 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 124 ($1.62). The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 million and a P/E ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

