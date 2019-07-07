Frontline (NYSE:FRO) PT Set at $8.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) has been assigned a $8.00 price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

FRO stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Frontline has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.24 million. Frontline had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 492.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

