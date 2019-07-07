Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FFIC. BidaskClub downgraded Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

FFIC stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $628.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 222.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

