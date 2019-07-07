Financial Contrast: Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) & Viking Energy Group (NYSE:VKIN)

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Viking Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $47.02 million 1.59 $6.89 million N/A N/A Viking Energy Group $1.98 million 9.21 N/A N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 11.49% 8.59% 6.66% Viking Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 50.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dover Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Viking Energy Group does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dover Motorsports and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Viking Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Viking Investments Group, LLC.

