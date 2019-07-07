Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:FSS opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.57. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.