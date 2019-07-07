Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will report sales of $11.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.53 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $56.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.59 million to $57.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.21 million, with estimates ranging from $54.23 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Farmland Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FPI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 193,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,153. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.