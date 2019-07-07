Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EFX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.64.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.77. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,737,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,581,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $147,240,000 after purchasing an additional 756,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 112,467 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,355,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

