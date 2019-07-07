Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Sidoti raised shares of Encore Wire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of WIRE opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.63. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $61.68.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $314.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.68 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 40,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,149,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,064,000 after buying an additional 227,291 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.