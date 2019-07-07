Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

DOTD stock opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Thursday. Dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.96 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.03. The stock has a market cap of $310.75 million and a P/E ratio of 36.03.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

