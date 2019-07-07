DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NYSE:CNTF) Financial Review

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. (NASDAQ:CNTF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DHI Group and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 3.38% 6.72% 3.73% China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $161.57 million 1.36 $7.17 million $0.15 26.60 China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. $46.81 million 0.12 -$9.33 million N/A N/A

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DHI Group and China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHI Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.28%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DHI Group is more favorable than China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech..

Summary

DHI Group beats China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Company Profile

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

