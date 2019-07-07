Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €98.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grenke presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.17 ($109.50).

Shares of Grenke stock opened at €92.55 ($107.62) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 33.07. Grenke has a 52-week low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a 52-week high of €107.30 ($124.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.59, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

