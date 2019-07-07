Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Given New GBX 850 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DMGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 877 ($11.46) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 562 ($7.34) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 741 ($9.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 702.11 ($9.17).

LON:DMGT opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 740.12. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12-month low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 796.56 ($10.41).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust P L C news, insider Paul Zwillenberg sold 54,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 742 ($9.70), for a total value of £401,793 ($525,013.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61 shares of company stock worth $42,883.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

