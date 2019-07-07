Critical Survey: Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) versus SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glanbia and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $2.82 billion 1.70 $276.35 million $5.37 15.03 SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR $10.21 billion 0.73 -$762.93 million $3.33 9.41

Glanbia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glanbia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Glanbia has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Glanbia pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Glanbia and SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 1 0 0 0 1.00 SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Summary

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR beats Glanbia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment operates as a milk processor in Ireland; and produces a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. It also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It provides its products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, ABB, thinkThin, Amazing Grass, Body & Fit, and SlimFast brands in approximately 100 countries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

About SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; automated packing lines; various types of containerboards, such as Kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings; and corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG Kraft papers, preprints, printing and writing papers, pine and eucalyptus seedlings, and bleached eucalyptus Kraft pulp. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products, as well as operates as a finance company. It primarily serves food, beverage, and household consumables sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

